Delhi University admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will be again opening its website for the students of foreign countries who want to take admission for different courses in the varsity. The website of the University will re-open from June 16 to June 25, 2019, and the students will be able to apply for their desired courses for the 2019-20 academic session. The varsity had started the application process from February 22, 2019, and the last date for MBA, MPhil and diploma courses was set March 30, 2019.

Check steps to apply for Delhi University admissions 2019:

You need to visit the website at fsr.du.ac.in. On the homepage, click on sign up. Enter your details and register. Enter the required details. You need to log in, using the registration number. After filling the form, select your desired course. Upload your image and pay the fee online.

Candidates need to pay Rs 15, 00 as application fee and take take a print out of the form and submit the same within 15 days in the university. The address for submitting the form is: University of Delhi, Foreign Students Registry, Conference Centre, first floor, Room No.11, Delhi-110007.

Meanwhile, the forms for Indian students were delayed, unlike last year when they were released from May 15, 2019. Reports said that the DU will start the application process by June, next month.

About Delhi University: The prestigious varsity of the country was established in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly. The DU is located in the national capital. Every year, thousands of students take admission in the varsity in different courses.

