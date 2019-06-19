The University of Delhi has now extended the date of registration for admission to its Postgraduate (PG), MPhil and PhD courses. The last date of registration through the online mode is 22nd June 2019.

Delhi University has extended the registration deadline for admission to its PG, MPhil and PhD courses. The registration deadline which was earlier for Undergraduate (UG) courses has now been extended to PG, MPhil and PhD courses as well. The registration portal for the courses will now remain open till June 22. The extended date of registration has come in accordance with the Delhi high court directives.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed the university to extend the deadline for admission to undergraduate courses till June 22 and to abide by last year’s eligibility criteria for admissions. Now, the university has extended dates for all courses and the registration portal will remain open for PG, M.Phil and PhD courses also till June 22. The dates for all the courses have been extended to give equal opportunity to all the students. The revised dates of cut-off will also likely to be announced, this week.

The PG admissions in the varsity will be conducted through merit and entrance mode. The University has already released the DU 2019 application form in online mode. Candidates must keep on checking the DU website for the latest updates. The candidates qualifying the entrance exams may have to go through an interview and based on their performance, the final merit list will be prepared. Apart from the entrance, there will be admissions also on the basis of merit. The selected candidates through both modes i.e merit and entrance will have to finally go for document verification for being allotted seats in their respective university departments.

