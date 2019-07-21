DU Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi announced the DU 5th cut off list. Candidates can check the DU 5th cut off list@du.ac.in

DU Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi recently released the DU 5th cut-off list. Candidates can check the DU 5th cut off list on the official website of DU or click on the link du.ac.in to visit directly on the official website of DU. As per the official reports, more than 67000 students took admission in the undergraduate course this year. However, the seats are still available for general as well as for reserved category students.

However, recently DU also announced the DU entrance Test or DUET 2019, candidates can check the result on the official website of DU. While admissions for DU 5th Cut off is already underway, Meanwhile, till July 22, 2019, students can pay the fees during the seat allotment process. Candidates must know that the process of admission is completely online and the student must pay the fees on the admission portal du.ac.in

Also Read: MPPGCL notification Recruitment 2019: Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited announces 100 vacancies for ITI Plant assistant posts @mppgcl.mp.gov.in, check details

Follow the steps to check the DU 5th cut off list:

Step 1: Click on the link du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Alerts & Notifications

Step 3: Click on the link, Fifth Cut-oof 2019.

Step4: The 5th cut off list will appear in PDF format.

Step 5: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

The University of Delhi was established in 1922 by the Central Legislative Assembly. Currently, around 77 colleges have been affiliated to DU, it’s also a member of Association of Commonwealth Universities, Association of Indian Universities, and Universitas 21, a global network of research-intensive universities.

DU is one of the largest universities of India with over 132000 regular students and 261000 non-formal students have enrollment in DU. Whereas its chemistry, geology, zoology, sociology and history departments had been awarded the status of Centres of Advanced Studies.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App