DU admissions 2019: Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2019 will be conducted from June 30 to July 5, 2019, the varsity said in a notification. The students appearing and qualifying the examination will be eligible to take admission to the University of Delhi (DU). The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the DUET 2019 for admissions to various UG, PG and M.Phil/PhD programmes. The students who have applied for the DUET 2019 are advised to keep a check on the official website of the university, @ du.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted in three schedules, the first being conducted in morning from 8 am to 10 am, afternoon from noon to 2 pm and the evening shift will be conducted from 4 to 6 pm. The students should keep in mind that they can opt for the examination centre of their choice. Thus, it is better to choose an examination centre that is easily accessible.

There are a total of 18 centres provided across India — Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum, and Varanasi.

The university has also noted in the notification that it will soon notify the students regarding the DUET admit card, which will be displayed separately on the website of the University of Delhi, www.du.ac.in.

The syllabus for the entrance examination, on the other hand, is currently available on the respective department website or on the Delhi University website. The online registration process for the DUET 2019 began on June 3, 2019.

Over three lakh students have registered on the Delhi University’s website for admissions in undergraduate courses so far.

The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20.

