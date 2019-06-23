Delhi University has announced the revised schedule for admission to the UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes in the university. Candidates can now check the revised schedule of the exams they are appearing for, on the official DU website @du.ac.in

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University has released the final entrance exam schedule for the entrance examination to UG, PG, M.Phil and PhD programs. The university revised the entrance test schedule for the admission offered by the colleges under Delhi University. The Delhi University entrance test, known as DUET will now be conducted from July 3, 2019. Candidates appearing for entrance examinations for various courses must go through the updated schedule.

Applicants can check the revised schedule of entrance examinations by visiting the official website of Delhi University. The National Testing Agency under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will be conducting the entrance examinations this year for admission to various academic programmes. The exams will be conducted through the various centres across the university colleges.

The entrance exams will be conducted in 3 shifts as mentioned in the schedule. The first shift is the morning shift of 8AM to 10AM, the second shift will be the afternoon shift from 12 Noon to 2 PM and the third shift will be the evening one from 4PM to 6PM. Candidates must check the time schedule of the entrance exams they will be sitting for, well before. The last day of conducting the entrance exam is 8th July 2019, which means that entrance exams for all the courses will be conducted between 3rd July to 8th July.

The other important details with regard to the exam schedule, time, and the exam center will be available on the admit card to be obtained from the official website. The Admit card can be downloaded from the DU website and the schedule to be followed post the exam will also be updated on the website only.

