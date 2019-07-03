With the kickstart of the admission season in Delhi University, nearly 23,700 students have taken admission in the first cut-off list of the university. The second cutoff list is scheduled to be out by Wednesday night.

More than 23,700 students have taken admission in Delhi University after the first cut-off list. The university officials are predicting that there will hardly be any significant decrease in the 2nd cut-off list. The university authorities released the admission figures, late on Tuesday evening confirming that 23,780 admissions have taken place till 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

There are many colleges where more admissions took place for a particular course than the number of seats allocated for it. Hence, there will be a marginal dip in the 2nd cut-off list to avoid over-admission. There are many colleges where the majority of seats have got filled in the first-cutoff itself, hence they will drop the cut-off only with a slight margin to fill the few left out seats.

There will also be many students who will also be changing their colleges and courses after the announcement of the 2nd cutoff list to take admissions into the college and courses of their choice. This will also result in a few vacant seats in respective colleges, once students start withdrawing the admission.

Meanwhile, the 2nd list is expected to be out by Wednesday evening, for which students will be given time from July 4 to July 6 to appear for document verification in the respective colleges. For all the updates regarding cutoff, candidates can visit the official website of Delhi University @ du.ac.in.

