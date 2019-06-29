DU Admissions 2019: Delhi University has already started its admission process on merit basis. The students aspiring to get enrolled through entrance exam can appear for a mock test which is available on the official website of National Testing Agency(NTA), i.e. nta.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2019: For the first time in history Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency(NTA). To ease the students appearing for the exam, NTA has released a mock test, the students can take the mock test on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.

The entrance exam for various courses like LLB, B.P.Ed., B.Ed. and B.Tech will commence from July 3 and conclude on July 8. The exam will be conducted on various shifts. The morning shift will commence from 8 am, afternoon shift from 12 noon and evening shift from 4 pm.

DU Admissions 2019: Application Process for NTA DUET Mock test

1. Log in to the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in

2. Click on the Delhi University Entrance Test link, available on the homepage.

3. A new screen will appear.

4. Tap on the link, which reads click here to get log-in credentials.

5. Tap on start exam bar to take the mock exam.

The candidates who are planning to appear for the exams can get an idea about the exam pattern and practice accordingly to get the best results.

The University of Delhi has also announced the first cutoff for the undergraduate students. This year the cutoffs are very high with some colleges like Hindu college having 99 per cent as the first cutoff for the general category. Students who have made it through the first list will have to visit the colleges to verify their documents and pay their pays within the specified time. The academic session for the Delhi University undergraduate students will most likely begin by July 20, 2019.

