The National Testing Agency will conduct the Entrance Test of Delhi University. The National Testing Agency will be organizing the exam of more than 180 courses, including undergraduate courses. Delhi university's admission process is based on the entrance exam and qualifying class 12 examination marks. The National Testing Agency (NTA) comes under the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

According to the dean of examination, Vinay Gupta, all exams will take place in three sessions per day. Jammers and CCTV will be available in every corner of the exam centre.

There will be 100 questions in each paper while each correct answer will get a score of four marks. For each wrong answer, there will be minus one mark and unanswered questions will score zero marks. The entrance exams will likely to take place between June 20- July 1. The final schedule will be uploaded on the portal. The answers of the entrance examination will be uploaded within 24 to 48 hours after the conduct of the examination. Apart from Mphil, PhD and Masters programme, There are 11 undergraduate courses to which admissions happen on the basis of the entrance.

Steps To Fill DU DSJ 2019 Application Form

Step 1 – Click on the official website link to fill the form – ug.du.ac.in

Step 2 – Now click on the new registration tab

Step 3 – You will be asked if you have completed your class XII

Step 4 – Enter the details required and then click on the register tab

Step 5 – Now login to fill the application form

Step 6 – Fill the DU DSJ Application form

Step 7 – Upload the necessary documents

Step 8 – Pay the fee for the application form

Step 9 – Submit the form

Step 10– Download and take a print out of the form

