The University of Delhi (DU) has released the various undergraduate courses for the academic session 2019-2020. The admission process of all undergraduate courses will start today. Students will have to fill the online form for their registration. The link for the registration has been uploaded on the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in . The applicant must have a photocopy of all documents required in the online registration process. The University of Delhi will consider providing full scholarships to those students whose parents are deceased or unemployed and half fee waiver to those whose earning members are deceased in order to cover the college/University fee.

A press conference will be held at Room No 5 , Conference Centre , University of Delhi at 12 pm today on May 30 regarding the admission details. Delhi University also organised ‘open days’ for the applicants and their parents for understanding the admission process. These ‘open days’ will be held on May 31, June 3 and June 8 at the conference centre in North Campus between 10.30 p.m and 1.30 p.m, also at the following colleges: Kamla Nehru College, Rajdhani College, Ram Lal Anand College, Zakir Hussain College and Maharaja Agrasen College.

DU admissions 2019: Documents required

1. Self-attested class 10 mark sheet

2. Self-attested class 12 mark sheet

3. Passport size photograph of the applicant

4. SC/ST/PWD/CW/KM certificate

5. Scanned signature of the applicant

The eligibility in most of the courses is 55% aggregate marks in the subject the candidate wants to apply for.

The registration for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses will begin on June 3.

