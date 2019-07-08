DU Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi will declare the third cut off list tomorrow, July 9, 2019. Candidates those who are waiting for the third list can log in the official website of DU to check the list. Out of total 60,000 seats,less than 20,000 seats are left to be filled in Delhi University.

DU Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi, DU will be releasing the third cut off list tomorrow, July 9, 2019, on its official website, du.ac.in. Less than 20,000 seats are left to be filled in Delhi University, the principals of colleges affiliated to the university said that the cut-offs for admission to courses will see a marginal decline in the third list.

More than 15,000 students were admitted to the varsity after the second cut off list was declared. Furthermore, around 3069 candidates cancelled their seats shifting out to other colleges to seek admission in their preferred courses after the release of the second cut off list. Till now 43,854 admissions have taken place after 778 withdrawals, reports said. Delhi University has around 54,000 seats but the introduction of the reservation for the EWS category has increased the number of seats available in DU to around 60,000.

Due to massive admissions in one of the top college of DU, Hindu college, It is expected that many of the top colleges and the top courses in the Delhi University will not be having a third cut off list. A large number of admission were taken place in popular courses such as B.Com (Honours), BA (Honours) Economics and Physical Science courses.

On the other hand, Ramjas College saw a massive number of withdrawals. Out of total 1400 seats,850 seats have been filled in the college and many as 200 students cancelled their admission at Ramjas to shift to other colleges. Candidates those who are anxiously waiting for the third cut-off list should regularly keep a check on the official website from tonight.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App