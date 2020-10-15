Reports suggest that Delhi University is likely to release the 2nd off the list for admissions on Saturday. A total of 59,730 candidates had applied for admission and only 22,186 were accepted.

October 14 was the last day to apply for entrance into Delhi University (DU) colleges as per the first cut-off, some applications could not be processed fully. The 2nd cut off list is expected on Saturday, as per the sources.

Those who had their applications processed completely will be required to pay the fee before 12:00 p.m. on October 16 so as to gain admission in the applied college. Furthermore, many of the most prestigious colleges are believed to keep most, if not nearly all, of their courses open when the second round of admissions comes, albeit with a relatively minor relaxation in cut-offs.

A total of 59,730 candidates had applied for admission and only 22,186 were accepted. Out of the 22,186 who were cleared for admission, around 12,000 have paid the admission fee thus far and been officially admitted. Lady Shri Ram College, having declared the highest cut-offs (100% for Economics, Political Science and Psychology courses), is expected to open all three of these subjects in the second round.

Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda of Miranda House announced that the college will keep its Political Science course (having a 99% cut-off and 68 sanctioned strength) open exclusively for the SC and OBC categories in the second round.

The Hindu College reported having had more than its sanctioned number of seats filled in each of its categories for Political Science, be it SC, ST or the other unreserved seats. The cut-off for the Political Science course was set at 99.5%.

IP College for Women is expected as well to have its seats for most of the subjects open with the exception of some BA Programmes. The Shri Ram College of Commerce reported that it is unsure as to whether its courses will stay open or not, at least until October 16.

