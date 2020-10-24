DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University is likely to release the 3rd undergraduate admission cut off list today. Students who were unable to get admission in DU will be able to take admission in the third phase.

3rd undergraduate admission cut off list is likely to be released today, i.e, on October 24, 2020, by the University of Delhi. Students who were unable to get admission in DU will be able to take admission in the third phase. Also, with the announcement of the 3rd cut-off list, the candidates who are already enrolled will be able to change their college as well as the courses.

This year, Delhi University’s first cut-off that was declared was at over 99 per cent. The top colleges of Delhi University were offering admissions to students at over 99 per cent marks in the most popular programmes. In fact, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) announced its first cut off for BA (Hons) Pol Science, BA (Hons) Psychology and BA (Hons) Economics programmes at 100 per cent. After this, Delhi University’s 2nd cut-off list was released with a marginal decline in the cut-off.

DU authorities stated that DU had to release high cutoffs as this year, a lot of students have scored over 95 per cent marks in the CBSE board. Despite the high-cutt offs, thousands of students managed to bag admission in Delhi University. Students who could not take admission in DU with 1st and 2nd cut off lists may try with the 3rd list. In the view of Covid-19, Delhi University has opted contactless process for admission through online mode.

Steps to Register for DU admissions 2020 online:

Look for your desired college (affiliated to Delhi University)

Check the third cut off list of Delhi University.

Opt your desired DU college and desired programme.

Go to the college website and get yourself registered there.

Submit your application after entering your unique credentials.

