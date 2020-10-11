Delhi University on Saturday announced its first cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses with Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College fixing 100% for admission to honours courses in Political Science, Economics and Psychology.

The Delhi University on Saturday presented its first cut-off list list for admissions to under graduates with Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College fixing 100% for admission in BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology, while Shri Ram College of Commerce set two of its most well-known courses – Economics and BCom at 99 per cent and 99.5 per cent.Almost 70,000 undergrad seats are available for anyone with the process starting from October 12. Authorities of the college had said that cut-offs would be higher this year because of more students scoring over 90% in board examinations.

Here is a list of DU colleges with their cut-offs:

SRCC College cut-off 2020

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Commerce cut-off has ascended from 98.5% in 2019 to 99.5%. The Economics cut-off has expanded by only one mark (0.25 focuses) to 99%.

Hansraj College cut-off 2020

Hansraj College’s cut-off for BCom (Hons) has risen a full percentage point 99.25% in DU Cut off 2020. The Economics cut-off has expanded by 0.25 focuses to 98.75%. The cut-off for English is up by 0.75 focuses, that for English by one, and for Hindi, by four percentage points, from 86% to 90%.

Kirori Mal College cut-off 2020

At Kirori Mal College, the most noteworthy cut-off in KMC for DU confirmation this year remained at 98.75% for BCom (Hons) while BA Economics (Hons) and B.Com (P) are 98.5% and 98%, separately.

Aryabhatta College cut-off 2020

Aryabhatta College Economics cut-off has ascended by two percentage points , from 96% a year ago to 98% in 2020; BCom (Honors) has gone up from 96% to 97.5%; Political Science cut-off has expanded by as much as four percentage points to 95%. English and Psychology cut-offs have comparatively expanded, by one and two points individually.

Miranda House College cut-off 2020

At Miranda House, the cut-off for BA (Honors) in English and Political Science has been set at 99% – an expansion of 1.5 and 1 rate point over a year ago. For BSc (Honors) in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the cut-offs are 98.75%, 98%, and 97.33% – up by around one-two percentage points contrasted with 2019.

DU officials said that the admissions under the first cut-off will be conducted between Monday and Wednesday.The second cut-off list will be released on October 19. The university is likely to release five cut-offs followed by a special cut-off this year.The admission process will be completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new session will commence from November 18.

