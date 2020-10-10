DU Admissions 2020: Delhi university is expected to release Delhi University first cutoff list 2020 (DU cut off list) for 70,000 seats today. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Delhi University first cut-off list 2020: It is believed that the first cut-off list for this year by the Delhi University will be out today i.e. October 10. The cut-offs will be for a total of 70,000 admissions into the Delhi University. The entire registration procedure was hosted online for this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The University forbade any student from entering any of the college grounds. While the cut-off list for The College of Vocational Studies has been released, the remaining are still being waited upon. 5 more cut-off lists are pending.

These cut-offs can be accessed at Delhi University’s official website, du.ac.in and also at the websites of its colleges. Students will be able to view the cut-offs once released by filling in their login details. After the cut-offs are released, the process to check the authenticity of documents submitted by students will begin.

Delhi University first cut-off list 2020: Important Documents

Certificate for Class 10

Marksheet for Class 12

Certificate if belonging to OBC (non creamy layer)

Certificate if belonging to EWS

Certificates required for ECA/Sports categories

What to do after Cut-off list is released:

After the upload of cut-offs, students will have to pay the required fee to their respective colleges. This fee will be considered overdue from October 16.

For any queries:

The coronavirus pandemic led to open house sessions being improvised into webinars, with the helpdesks being made digital as well. For any inquiries or problems, students can download the form at du.ac.in and type in whatever questions or issues they have, to be e-mailed to either undergraduate2020@admission.du.ac.in for the questions and uggrievances2020@admission.du.ac.in for resolving any problems.

