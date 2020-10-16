Arvind Kejriwal on Friday demanded an amendment in Delhi University act to increase the number of colleges and universities in Delhi. He said that the admission cut-offs are so high due to a huge lack of educational institutions as against the rising number of students.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated that there was a need to have more colleges and universities in the national capital after a high admission cut-off list for Delhi University. “Why are the admission cut-offs so high in Delhi? It is so because there is a huge lack of colleges and universities in Delhi, while the number of students is increasing,” said Kejriwal. “We need many more colleges and universities here,” he said.

Kejriwal pinned the blame on the Delhi University Act, saying that the law was made during the British era and states that a new college needs to be affiliated with Delhi University. This statement comes after Delhi University’s cut-offs for certain undergraduate courses reached 100 per cent mark for the academic year 2020-21.

Speaking on the high cut-offs, he informed that he has written to the Union Minister of Education seeking to amend the Act so that new colleges and universities can be opened in the national capital.

“The Delhi University Act made during the British era states that a new college needs to be affiliated with Delhi University. I’ve written to the Minister of Education seeking to amend the Act so that new colleges and universities can be opened in Delhi,” he said.

Last week, Delhi University had released its first cut off list for merit-based undergraduate admissions.

