DU cut-off List 2019: Admissions in the Delhi University’s undergraduate courses is done on the basis of the marks scored in class 12th or equivalent examination. For some of the courses, the university conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off consists of subject wise percentage as per the demand of the Delhi University colleges. The Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd and so on cut-off as per the vacancy of seats.

Over 90 per cent marks are required for getting admissions to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges. The cut-off for BA (Hons) and BCom (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most of the colleges of the Delhi University. If the students are seeking admissions in the science stream, they are required to score 97 per cent in the class 12th board in order to get admissions in the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First cut-off list 2019 for BA (Hons) Political Science:

College name General OBC SC ST PWD KM

Dyal Singh College 93 88.5 86.5 82 78 86.5

Ram Lal Anand College 91 89 88 88 82 89

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 93 89 86 85 65 85

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Science:

College name General OBC SC ST PWD KM

St. Stephens College 65 65 65

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.SC. PROG. With Computer Science

College name General OBC SC ST PWD KM

St. Stephens College 96.66 91.6 91.6

First Cut Off List 2019 for BSc PROG. with Chemistry Science

College name General OBC SC ST PWD KM

St. Stephens College 95 90 90

