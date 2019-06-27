DU cut-off List 2019: Admissions in the Delhi University’s undergraduate courses is done on the basis of the marks scored in class 12th or equivalent examination. For some of the courses, the university conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off consists of subject wise percentage as per the demand of the Delhi University colleges. The Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd and so on cut-off as per the vacancy of seats.

Over 90 per cent marks are required for getting admissions to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges. The cut-off for BA (Hons) and BCom (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most of the colleges of the Delhi University. If the students are seeking admissions in the science stream, they are required to score 97 per cent in the class 12th board in order to get admissions in the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First cut-off list 2019 for BA (Hons) Political Science:

College name                                   General   OBC    SC      ST      PWD   KM

Dyal Singh College                             93          88.5    86.5   82        78      86.5

Ram Lal Anand College                    91           89       88      88        82        89

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College        93          89       86       85       65         85

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Science:

College name                                   General   OBC    SC      ST      PWD   KM

St. Stephens College                            65                    65       65

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.SC. PROG. With Computer Science

College name                                   General    OBC    SC         ST      PWD   KM

St. Stephens College                         96.66                  91.6       91.6

First Cut Off List 2019 for BSc PROG. with Chemistry Science

College name                                   General   OBC    SC      ST      PWD   KM

St. Stephens College                         95                        90      90

