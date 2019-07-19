DU DSJ Result 2019. National Testing Agency has released the Delhi School Journalism, the University of Delhi results for the admission in the five years integrated Journalism program. Candidates can visit the official website of the NTA or else they can visit the official site of the Delhi University to check the result.

DU DSJ Result 2019: National Testing Agency has declared the DU DSJ Results 2019 in online mode. Candidates those who have appeared for the admission in the five years integrated Journalism program can visit the official website of the NTA,nta.ac.in. Alternatively, the candidates can also visit the official website of Delhi University to check the DU DSJ 2019 result.

The National Testing Agency conducted the entrance examination offered by the Delhi School of Journalism on July 4, 2019. Candidates must note that those who successfully cleared the entrance examination will be eligible for the admission to the five years integrated course in Journalism in either English or Hindi.

Steps to check the DU DSJ Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Link for viewing Result and Correct Answer Keys

Step 3: A new window will open wherein candidates click on the results for Five Year Integrated Course in Journalism result tab

Step 4: Search for the name in the compiled list given

Step 5: Download the Result PDF for future reference.

The name and roll number of the candidate, the gender, category, total marks, marks obtained and the rank secured by the candidate will mention in the result.

DU DSJ Result 2019: Toppers list

Name : Marks

YADVENDU DIXIT : 258 HUMRAAZ GREWAL : 252 AADITYA DEWANSH : 249 PRANAB PRIYADARSHAN : 234 SATYAM KUMAR : 230

According to NTA, out of 14377 candidates those who had registered for the exam, 9974 appeared in the entrance exam. The University of Delhi has also released the schedule for the admission process for the programs for which entrance examinations were conducted.

