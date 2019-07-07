DU ECA Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi has released the results of the preliminary round for ECA trials on its official website - du.ac.in. Students can check the result on the website with the help of the instructions given below.

DU ECA Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi has released a notification announcing the preliminary round results for ECA trials through its official website – du.ac.in. All the students who have applied for admissions through ECA quota are advised to check the result on the website. Those who have been shortlisted after the preliminary round will have to appear for the final round that has been scheduled to start from July 9.

Students must note that the selection for admissions will be purely based on an applicant’s performance in the final round. The Delhi University has already updated the date and time slot for ECA trial on its official website.

According to the notification released by DU, the time schedule for Registration and Trials for all Categories (except Creative Writing, Quiz and Fine Arts) has been announced. The registration will start at 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM for Morning session and ECA Trials will commence at 9:00 AM. While the registration will begin at 12:30 PM 02:00 PM for Afternoon session and trails will start at 1:30 PM.

Meanwhile, for Creative Writing, Quiz and Fine Arts candidates need to refer to the Final Trials Slot Allocation the link to which has been given here.

Here are the links to the important notifications for DU ECA Admissions 2019:

For more information regarding DU Admissions 2019, students are advised to log into the official website and check the details.

