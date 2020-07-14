Delhi University (DU) has planned to conduct final year undergraduate or UG online exams from August 10th to August 31st, the Centre-run University told the Delhi High Court today. The examinations will be held in the online Open Book Examinations (OBE) format, one which has received no small amount of criticism by students and teachers alike. Keeping in mind the ongoing crisis, the University also informed the Court that students to be left out in online examinations will be given another opportunity to sit in physical exams scheduled in September.

While the University had originally said that it will hold the examinations from August 17th that will end on September 8. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, asked them to reconsider their schedule and compress it as final year students are expected to pass and join other courses in India or outside as their career is involved.

DU has also made the court aware of its decision to conduct the first stage of mock tests from July 27th, instead of July 31st and the second phase of mock tests will begin from August 1st instead of August 4th. On July 9, the Court had DU file an affidavit containing information about the schedule of final year undergraduate examinations which were postponed from July 10 to after August 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: CBSE 10th result 2020: When, Where and how to check CBSE Board class 10 result @ cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

Also read: CBSE 10th results 2020 latest news: Class 10 result tomorrow at 10AM on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

The High Court asked DU to explain how it proposes to hold exams in the affidavit, whether online, offline or both, besides the full date sheet, making everything clear for the students. It asked DU to thoroughly revisit the schedule given by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and return with a proper date sheet and examination schedule.

The Court also opposed the way mock exams were being held by the University and cited technical difficulties during the tests. The Delhi Government cancelled all exams in the foreseeable future in all state-controlled Universities on July 11th. Delhi Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, held a press conference and said that taking examinations for a course for which classes were not conducted is difficult.

Also read: Karnataka 2nd PUC result declared, check result @ karresults.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App