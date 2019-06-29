The first day of admissions at Delhi University got a thumping response from students as the majority of seats were filled across the prestigious colleges of the university. The courses at big colleges witnessed good strength of students taking admission on the Day 1 itself.

DU Cutoffs 2019: On June 28, 2019, Delhi University released its first cutoff list for the admission to various undergraduate courses across the university colleges. Candidates qualifying the first cutoff have been called for admission process from June 28 to July 1, 2019, in the university colleges. The first day of the admission process witnessed over 2750 candidates who completed the admission procedure in the top colleges of the university.

Going by the data released by the university, around 2758 students were enrolled till 10 PM yesterday and about 1496 students took admissions, which have been confirmed after the payment of fees. The admission process for the 1st list will be closed on June 30, 2019.

Irrespective of the number of seats available for a particular course, if a candidate matches the cutoff merit, the college will be bound to grant admission to him or her. Hindu College of Delhi University had 310 admissions by 10 PM yesterday. What is more surprising is that the college had announced the first cut-off of 99% for admission to its political science course and that course witnessed the admission of 31 students on the first day itself. In total there are 43 seats for political science in the college. In another popular course, BSc. Physics, 53 seats were filled out of 63 on the first day of the 1st cutoff list.

At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 75 seats were filled for Economics (H) course out of the total of 135 seats offered. B.Com (H) witnessed admissions on 200 seats out of total 552. There are close to 63,000 seats in Delhi University for the various undergraduate courses.

