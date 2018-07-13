DU JAT 2018: The Delhi University has published the first admission list for admission into BMS/BBA(FIA)/BBE, Social Sciences and BA (Hons) Humanities courses on its official website. students can check the list and prepare for admissions.

DU JAT 2018: The University of Delhi has released the first merit admission list for various courses under the JAT (Joint Admission Test) on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at 4 pm. According to reports in a leading daily, admissions will be conducted for BMS/BBA(FIA)/BBE, Social Sciences and BA (Hons) Humanities courses.

Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination can check the result and admission list on the official website of the varsity du.ac.in. The candidates, whose names are available on the website will be eligible for admissions under the JAT 2018 admission and have to appear for the verification of documents that is set to take place today and tomorrow.

ALSO READ: DU admissions 2018: Delhi University 5th cut off list out @ du.ac.in

Students can check their Joint Admission Test (JAT) result or DU JAT 2018 results with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in Search for the link that reads “UG admission 2018” and click on the link Then under the tab, click on the entrance exam result 2018 link Students will be directed to the admission list Check the first admission list and download the same for reference

To go to the official website of the Delhi University and check the admission list, click here: http://www.du.ac.in/index.html

ALSO READ: Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Apply for Group C Civilian Motor Driver Grade posts @ hqgnanavyciviliansrect.com

ALSO READ: RRB recruitment 2018: Indian Railways releases application status for Group C and Group D posts @ indianrailways.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More