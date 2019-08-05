DU JAT Admission 2019: The first allotment list for admissions to the undergraduate Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts will be released on du.ac.in today. Candidates can check the steps to download the same in this article.

DU JAT Admission 2019: The University of Delhi or Delhi University is all set to release the first allotment list for JAT Admissions on the official website – du.ac.in today, August 5, 2019. According to reports in a leading daily, the allotment list for admissions to the undergraduate Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts, Business Economics will be released on the official website.

All the students who are interested to take admissions to the above-mentioned courses in the University are advised to check the allotment list on the official website.

How to check the DU JAT Admission 2019 First Allotment List?

Students need to log into the official website of Delhi University – du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DU JAT Admission 2019 First Allotment List”

On clicking, a pdf containing the names of the students and allotted institutes or colleges will be displayed

Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for reference

According to the reports, the online application process after the seat allotment will start tomorrow, i.e. on August 6, 2019, through the official website only. Candidates need to fill their application forms by 2:00 PM on August 7, 2019. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the application fee has been scheduled for August 8, 2019.

