DU JAT first allotment list 2019: Delhi University will release the DU JAT first allotment list 2019 for admissions under the JAT or joint admission test today, August 2, 2019. JAT 2019 was conducted across 18 cities in the country for admissions to six stipulated colleges, offering Bachelor of Management Studies, and other colleges which offer B. A (Hons) in Business Economics and BBA Programmes. Aspirants can check their list at du.ac.in.

If in case a student does not want to take admission in the first allotment, JAT 2019 aspirants can wait for the second allotment list which is to be released on August 7, 2019. There will be a total of three allotment lists. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their scores in DU JAT 2019 and Class 12th board exams.

Steps for checking DU JAT first allotment result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Delhi University www.du.ac.in

Step 2: Now scroll down to the Alerts and Notifications section

Step 3: Click on the JAT 2019 (BMS/BBA(FIA)/BA(H) Business Economics)

Step 4: Now scroll down and click on Rank-wise Result

Admission to the different courses is offered to the candidates after verification to the eligibility and documents. Aspirants of JAT 2019 will have the option of paying the fee and booking a seat through their user log-in provided in their admit cards. Candidates can pay the admission fee till August 6, 2019, through the official website.

This year, the DU JAT examination 2019 was conducted by the National Testing Agency, the higher education examination conducting authority for the very first time, priorly it was conducted by the Delhi University itself.

