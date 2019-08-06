DU JAT First Allotment List 2019: The DU JAT first-round Allotment Results is likely to be released today, August 6, 2019. Delhi University Joint Admission Test 2019 was held for admission to various undergraduate management programmes offered by the university.

DU JAT Allotment List 2019: Delhi University will declare the DU JAT first-round Allotment Results 2019. As per the official notification of the Delhi University, the university will declare the first allotment list for DU JAT admission 2019 today.

The first allotment result for DU JAT 2019 will be released online mode at the official website of Delhi

University. After the announcement of Results, candidates can log onto du.ac.in to check their selection status and allotment result online.

Delhi University Joint Admission Test 2019 was held for admission to various undergraduate management programmes offered by the university. Along with the DU JAT Result 2019, the Delhi University also published a detailed admission schedule in which the date for 1st Allotment Result was notified as 5th August 2019.

Steps to check DU JAT Allotment Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for DU JAT Allotment Result 2019

Step 3: Input the details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify and Submit the Details

Step 5: Check the Allotment Results displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download Provisional Allotment Letter issued by the University

The online application process and fee payment will start from August 6, 2019. Candidates can fill-up the forms till 2.00 pm on August 7, 2019. The last date for the online fee payment is August 8, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App