DU JAT Result 2019: The University of Delhi has declared the third allotment list for DU Joint Admission 2019. Candidates those who have appeared in the DU JAT entrance examination can visit the official website of the Delhi University and can check the results for the same.

The list contains the roll number of candidates, form number, name, UR rank, allotted college, allotted course, college preference and category filled, who have been allotted seats in the different colleges offering the management programmes in the University of Delhi. The result has been declared in the PDF format, hence the candidates can check the DU JAT third allotment list 2019 on the official website du.ac.in.

Selected candidates those who have been allotted the admission to the different management programmes should report to the allotted colleges to complete the online application for admission and fee payment process by August 18, 2019. Candidates can submit the online application submission by

August 19, 2019, till 2:00 PM and they can submit the application fee payment process by August 20, 2019, noon.

Steps to check the DU JAT Third allotment List 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU

Step 2: Click on the DU JAT 2019 third allotment list link provided

Step 3: Download the DU JAT third allotment list for reference

Steps to fill the admission form

Step1: Candidates firstly need to click on ‘New Registration’ to register on the homepage of the website

Step 2: Enter the details as given in the certificates

Step 3: Candidates need to create a login with email ID and password using a valid mobile number

Step 4: Candidates are required to confirm the registration by clicking the link sent on their registered email ID

