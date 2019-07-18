DU JAT Result 2019: NTA, National Testing Agency has released the DU JAT or DU Joint Admission Test 2019 on its official website.

DU JAT Result 2019: On behalf of Delhi University, National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the entrance tests of DU. the result for DU JAT or DU Joint Admission Test 2019 has been released at the official site of National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website of NTA and can check the result for the same.

Also, they can visit the official website of Delhi University to check the result du.ac.in.Along with the result, the authority has also released the final answer used to prepare the result.

DU JAT entrance examination is conducted for admission in various bachelor courses like BMS, BBA (FIA) and BA (Hons.) Business Economics course. DU JAT entrance examination was held on July 6, 2019, in 18 cities across the country.

Steps to check DU JAT Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website: nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DUET July 2019 Result.

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link for JAT result.

Step 5: A PDF page will open which contains candidates’ Reg/Form Number, Roll Number, Name, Gender, Category, PWD, and Percentile Score.

Step 6: Check your name and your score on the list.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for the same for future reference.

As per the DU JAT result, Ishaan Jain has topped in the DU JAT 2019 exam with 100 percentile and Shantanu Chaudhary has also secured 100 percentile.

