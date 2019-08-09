DU JAT Second Allotment List 2019: Delhi University will release the second allotment list for BMS, BBA, BBE admission 2019-2020 through Joint Admission Test (JAT) at du.ac.in. Candidates who had applied in the exams can check the official website of Delhi unoversity,

As pr the official notification, the second allotment list is likely to be declared today, August 9, 2019. the second listr will contain the roll numbers, form numbers, name, rank, allotted college, allotted course, college preference, and category.

Shortlisted candidates in DU JAT are advised to the online application form for admission between August 10, 2019, and August 13, 2019. They should also complete the fee procedure by August 14, 2019.

Steps to check the DU JAT 2nd allotment list 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university,du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DU JAT 2nd allotment list

Step 3: Download the allotment list for reference

Candidates who have qualified the DU entrance examination for the management programs can visit the official website to check the allotment list. The DI JAT 2nd allotment list 2019 will be available in the online mode only. Candidates will be able to check the 2nd allotment list of DU JAT 2019 on the official website du.ac.in.

Details given on the DU JAT Allotment list 2019:

JAT form number

Selected Candidates name

JAT Entrance Test Marks

Class 12th best four marks

Final admission score based on JAT exam score and Class 12th score

Ranks for each admission Category.

The University of Delhi conducts the JAT entrance examinations for the admission to the various bachelor courses like BMS/BBA(FIA)/BBE offered at the different colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi.

