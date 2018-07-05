DU Journalism entrance exam result 2018: The Delhi University will declare the results of Journalism entrance examinations 2018 by this week. Aspirants can check the result on DU's official website @dsj.du.ac.in or can simply follow the steps given below to check, download and share the DU Journalism exam result.

The Delhi University (DU) is all set to declare the results of entrance examination 2018 of the Journalism course. Aspirants can check DU journalism entrance examination results on Delhi University’s official website @ dsj.du.ac.in. The Candidates who had appeared for the DU’s journalism entrance examination 2018 can check, download and share their scorecard by simply following the steps given below.

Candidates who had appeared for the DU journalism examination, started last year, can check the entrance examination results on dsj.du.ac.in.

As per Delhi University sources, if there will be vacant seats in journalism course after 3 years (i.e vacant seats of students, who wish to leave with bachelor’s degree of journalism) then new students will be allowed to apply for those seats and can pursue in the journalism post-graduation.

The aspirants will get the admission only after an entrance test for the Post Graduation course.

Eligibility for applying: The students with more than 50% marks in Class 12 are eligible to apply for the DU Journalism entrance exam.

On the other side, candidates who are willing to take admission in the post-graduation course should be graduated from a recognised university or board.

Steps to check Delhi University (DU) Journalism entrance examination results:

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University’s official website @ dsj.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Result link highlighted at the top of the window.

Step 3: A new tab with Result will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Download the pdf file with name and result of the students who cleared the examination.

Step 5: Take a print for further reference.

