Delhi University has been released 7th cut-off list of Non-collegiate Women's Board (NCWEB) on Monday. Students can now check the result on the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

Delhi University Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) 7th Cut-off list for admission has been published. The list has been declared in online mode. Candidates who were waiting for the 7th DU NCWEB cut-off list 2019 can now check the result on the official website du.ac.in. Candidates should know that the 7th DU NCWEB cut-off list 2019 admissions will be majorly available for the reserved category candidates, although there are some seats vacant for the general category candidates. Candidates who have appeared in the DU NCWEB 2019 need to verify their documents and pay the tuition fee for booking their seat. Each and every candidate will have to report the assigned venue between 9.30 am and 1.30 am.

Steps to check DU NCWEB 7th Cut-off list 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link, DU NCWEB 7th Cut off List 2019

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: In the new page, candidates need to click for the BA Programme and B Com

Step 5: 7th cut-off list 2019 will be displayed on the new page of the candidate

Step 6: Students will have to download the 7th cut-off list.

