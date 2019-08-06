DU NCWEB fifth cutoff 2019: The fifth cut-off for admission to various bachelor courses has been released by the Non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB), University of Delhi (DU).

Candidates who have applied for the undergraduate admissions under the NCWEB category are required to visit the official website of the university to check the cutoff. Candidates must note that the cutoff has been released separately only for the B.Com and BA Programme.

The cut off list is applicable for the various programmes in each of the DU affiliated colleges conducting admissions under the NCWEB category.

Those who have marks equal to or more than the minimum marks given or cut-off will have to report the college for document verification process followed by fee depositing.

Steps to check DU NCWEB Fifth Cutoff 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University,

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NCWEB fifth cutoff link provided as per the programme of choice

Step 3: Download the PDF for reference and check your name

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi has until now released seven cutoff lists for the admission to the various undergraduate programmes offered at the different colleges of the university. The admissions have closed for the general category students expect for a few colleges where seats are still available, while the seats are still available for the reservation categories.

Candidates must note that the board conduct the admission process for the candidates eligible as per the fifth cutoff will be conducted on August 6, 7 and 8, 2019.

