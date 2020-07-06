AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote a letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, urging him to cancel the online examinations of Delhi University (DU).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote a letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, urging him to cancel online examination of Delhi University (DU). In his letter, Singh claimed that a lot of students, who are in far-flung areas of the country, do not have access to the internet to appearing for exams.

“Amid COVID-19 pandemic, centre and state government have decided not to conduct any examination. But DU administration has taken the decision to conduct an online examination of final year student, leaving lakhs of students’ future in jeopardy,” Singh wrote in his letter to Nishank.

“Students have gone to their home states due to COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of students, who are in far-flung areas of the country, do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams,” he added.

Also Read: Students express excitement after JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET entrance exams get postponed

Also Read: MPBSE 10th Result 2020: Girls outperform boys, 65.87 percent passing percentage

Singh further said that DU had conducted mock examination on July 4 in which student faced problems. “Students were given the wrong question paper, sites had crashed. Hence, I want you to consider the problems faced by students and cancel the online examination,” he wrote in the letter.

Earlier in the day, targetting BJP led central government, Singh said, “Centre is mocking the future of about 4 lakh students of DU. HRD Minister should intervene in it. Mock test conducted by the administration has failed. The students who are residing in their home states are not able to give examination due to poor internet connectivity.”

Delhi University has decided to conduct the online examination of final year students of under-graduate and post-graduate course, from July 10. The mock test for the online exams have started on July 4 and will continue till July 8.

Also Read: UGC Guidelines 2020: Decision on final year exams awaited, revised academic calendar to release anytime soon

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App