DU open school BCom (Hons) result out: The results for the BCom honors have been released by the Open School of Learning (SOL), Delhi University. Candidates can check result by visiting sol.du.ac.in.

DU open school BCom (Hons) result out: The School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU) has released the results of Bachelor of Commerce or BCom honors examinations. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination for the same can check and access their results by visiting the official website of the School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University, sol.du.ac.in. The institute offers five undergraduate programmes including BCom (H), BA (H) in political science, BA (H) in Eglish, BA programme.

Steps to check DU SOL results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University, sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration number, roll number and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download your result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

In the meanwhile, admissions are going on for the BA programme, BCom, BCom honors, BA honors in English and BA honors in Political Science.

All the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 as the application fee. In case a candidate wants to change their course, they need to pay an additional fee of Rs 100 and for a change of subject, the candidate needs to pay a fee of Rs 50 per subject. The Delhi University has uploaded a short-film or basically a tutorial video to train students on how to fill an online application form.

