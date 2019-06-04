DU PG, MPhil admissions 2019: The admissions for the postgraduate courses in, MPhil and PhD has been begun by the University of Delhi (DU) from Monday, June 3, 2019. The courses offered are Master of Arts/ Master of Science (MA/ M.Sc), MA Hindi, M.Sc (Maths), MA Punjabi, M.Sc Maths, M.Sc Biochemistry, M.Phil and Ph.D. The registration process for the UG courses began in the previous week. In DU entrance examination, the first admission list will be released in July's first week.

DU PG admissions 2019: Date and time

The online registration process began today at the official website. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in the third week of June. The result for the same will be announced in the fourth week of June. After clearing the written exam, students will be eligible for the group discussion, or personal interview round which is to be conducted in the fourth week of June. The first admission list will be released in July’s first week. The classes will be commenced from the second week of July, as per the official notification.

DU PG admissions 2019: Courses offered

PG courses at SOL

MA Hindi

MA History

MA Political Science

MA Sanskrit

PG courses at NCWEB

MA/ M.Sc Mathematics

MA Arabic

MA Bengali

MA English

MA Hindi

MA History

MA Persian

MA Philosophy

MA Political Science

MA Punjabi

MA Sanskrit

MA Urdu

DU PG admissions: Entrance exam syllabus

MA East Asian Studies

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Knowledge of East Asia

MA Japanese

DU PG admissions 2019: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the Bachelor’s programme can apply for the entrance examination. For category wise, check the minimum marks requirement in the official notification.

Age limit: No prescribed age limit for the PG courses. For details, please check the official notification.

