DU PG admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has started admissions for the postgraduate courses in, MPhil and PhD from Monday, June 3, 2019. The varsity also offers courses in Master of Arts/ Master of Science (MA/ M.Sc), MA Hindi, M.Sc (Maths), MA Punjabi, M.Sc Maths, M.Sc Biochemistry, M.Phil, PhD. The registration for the admission in UG courses started in the previous week. In DU entrance examination, the students will get a seat only on the basis of their performance. In the year 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance examinations for the under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) admissions at the varsity. The entrance examination will be of two hours, consisting of 100 multiple choice questions. For every wrong answer, one marks will be deducted.
DU PG admissions 2019: Date and time
The online registration process began today at the official website. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in the third week of June. The result for the same will be announced in the fourth week of June. After clearing the written exam, students will be eligible for the group discussion, or personal interview round which is to be conducted in the fourth week of June. The first admission list will be released in July’s first week. The classes will be commenced from the second week of July, as per the official notification.
DU PG admissions 2019: Courses offered
PG courses at SOL
MA Hindi
MA History
MA Political Science
MA Sanskrit
PG courses at NCWEB
MA/ M.Sc Mathematics
MA Arabic
MA Bengali
MA English
MA Hindi
MA History
MA Persian
MA Philosophy
MA Political Science
MA Punjabi
MA Sanskrit
MA Urdu
DU PG admissions: Entrance exam syllabus
MA East Asian Studies
General Knowledge and Current Affairs
Knowledge of East Asia
MA Japanese
DU PG admissions 2019: Eligibility
Educational Qualification: Candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the Bachelor’s programme can apply for the entrance examination. For category wise, check the minimum marks requirement in the official notification.
Age limit: No prescribed age limit for the PG courses. For details, please check the official notification.