The Delhi University counsel on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that the varsity will postpone its Open Book Examinations (OBE) for final- year undergraduate courses scheduled to begin on July 10 to August this year. The counsel appearing for Delhi University told a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh that he has received a verbal communication that DU will postpone its OBE examination and written instructions are expected by today.

The decision of postponing the exam came after a meeting on July 7 between University officials, UGC and HRD Ministry. However, the court sought to know from the counsel the reason for the postponement as the university was looking prepared to conduct the exams as per schedule.

Thereafter, the single-judge bench transferred the matter to a division bench of the Delhi High Court, which is currently hearing the issues related to the postponement of the OBE examination and the division bench will hear the matter on Thursday.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh observed that decision of DU has created uncertainty amongst students.

Meanwhile, the court was apprised that UGC has allowed University to conduct the examination as per their convenience, either OBE or physical examinations. The court was also informed about the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs related to conducting the examination.

The court was hearing a petition filed by several students including one Anupam through advocates Akash Sinha, Shubham Saket, Indrajeet Singh and Gaurav Prakash Shah.

They have sought quashing and withdrawal of the notifications dated May 14, 2020, May 30, 2020 and June 27, 2020 in respect of undergraduate and postgraduate students, including students of the School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board.

The petition also sought to direct DU to evaluate the final year students based on the previous years or semesters’ results in the same manner as the respondent University has planned to promote the first and second-year students.

Yesterday, Delhi HC asked the Delhi University to inform whether they are going to conduct OBE for final year students from July 10 after it was apprised by Professor Vinay Gupta, Dean of Examination about a high-level meeting between the University officials, UGC and HRD Ministry on Wednesday evening.

