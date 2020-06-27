Delhi University (DU) has postponed its open-book examinations (OBE) that were to be conducted online by 10 days due to increasing count of coronavirus cases. The examinations, which were earlier scheduled to begin from July 1, will now begin from July 10. The decision to postpone the exams has been taken after the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) requested HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to cancel the exams. They quoted his tweet of June 24, asking the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revisit guidelines of assessment for both terminal and intermediate level students.

Dean Examinations Vinay Gupta has said in a statement that the examinations scheduled for all final semester/test/year and ex-students as per the date sheet in OBE mode examinations, as an alternative mode of examinations adopted as a one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB, stands postponed for ten days in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revised date sheet for the open-book examinations will be released on DU website on July 3. Gupta said that the mock test would be conducted remotely from July 4 to put the students sitting for the exams at ease with the procedures of OBE mode. A separate notification shall be sent out by the exam branch entailing all the specifications of the mock test. He said that the facilities of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) available at the Common Service Centre (CSC) as engaged by the University shall continue as per the new date sheet to be notified by the examination branch. However, details of CSC shall remain unchanged.

All facilities extended via notifications to PWD category students and visually impaired students in particular, shall remain applicable for the rescheduled exams in OBE mode as a one-time measure taken by the University for the academic session 2019-20. The intermediate students will be being evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and previous semester marks. The faculty and students at DU, have raised their voice against OBE and demanded that it should be scrapped off, citing it to be “discriminatory”. On June 27, the Academic Council and Executive Council members of DU wrote to the VC demanding the same.

