DU Admissions 2019 @du.ac.in : The online registration process for Undergraduate (UG) courses of Delhi University (DU) for this academic session is going to end on June 14, 2019. All the interested candidates who have till now not registered need to hurry up and must apply soon on the official website.

There are total 56,000 seats for undergraduate courses in the Delhi University and till now over 2.14 lakh students have registered on the university’s website. The first cutoff list is expected to come around 20th June followed by a 2nd list on June 25th and 3rd list on June 29th, if everything goes as per schedule.

The candidates who have passed Class 12th or its equivalent examination with minimum marks required for each programme in a cutoff are eligible for admissions. The NRI students can also apply through an NRI quota and a different process of admission in the university

The list of documents required to be uploaded while filling the application form include a passport size photograph and Scanned signature of the applicant with the size limits already prescribed in the application form. Candidates from the reserved category/EWS/ECA need to have their valid certificates issued by the competent authorities and they must also be uploaded in the application form on the website.

Like last year, this year too English (Hons) has emerged as the top choice among candidates applying at the university and has received maximum number of apllications. For all other queries, students are recommended to keep on checking university website for latest updates.

