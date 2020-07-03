Delhi University (DU) has released the date sheets for open-book examinations (OBE) for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs for School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) on their official website du.ac.in

‌Delhi University (DU) has announced the date sheets for BA and BCom (honours and general) final examinations on its official website du.ac.in. The university has also released the date sheet for different postgraduate programmes– MA in Political Science and Hindi, MCom for School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) students. This final year’s open-book exams (OBE) will start on July 10. Previously, DU open-book exam 2020 was planned to begin from July 1 but the University postponed it by 10 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi University will also conduct mock tests for both, regular and open school students to aid them in better understanding the new method of examination. Students will be given an hour to download question papers, scan and upload answer sheets while time allotted to write the exam is 2 hours.

DU SOL Date Sheet 2020: Undergraduate

Examinations for BA (general) programmes will be held from 10th July to 23rd July. Exams of different courses — language, core, application, discipline and foundation are to be conducted on different dates and during time slots. Examinations for BA (Hons) programmes will be conducted from July 10 to July 24. Exams have been scheduled for two days in discipline courses of regular and honours programs.

Also read: Decision on JEE, NEET likely by tomorrow: HRD Minister

Also read: Microsoft to help 25 million people acquire new digital skills

An official statement from the university stated that the candidates have to appear in the alphabetical order of the subjects offered. For example, the candidate who has opted for History and Economics should appear in Economics on the first day and History on the second day. Also, for B.Com General students, exams will be held from July 10 to July 25 while the same for the honours students will commence from July 10 and end on July 27.

DU SOL 2020 Date Sheet: Postgraduate

Exams for MA Political Science students of 4th semester are scheduled to be held from July 11 to August 4 while the exams for 2nd-semester students will begin on July 29 and end on August 5. Also, the exams for M.Com and MA(Hindi) courses will be held from July 10 to July 21.

Also read: TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Tripura 10th result announced @ tbresults.tripura.gov.in: How to check and other details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App