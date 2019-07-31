Delhi University Admission 2019 The university along-with releasing the sixth cut-off and announced that students who seek to make changes in their application forms can do so at the earliest

The University of Delhi is reaching its final phase of admission with the release of 6th cut-off. Hence, for those students who have missed out on applying for reservation and want to make some changes in their admission applications, the university has opened the website to make the necessary changes in their application. It should be noted by the students that DU accepts reservation of EWS, PWD SC and ST category along with relaxation based on social status, minority religion and gender

For example, in missionary colleges like St.Stephens, students belonging to a certain religion will be given rebate in marks.The religion-based marks rebate is applicable to Sikh and Christian minority.

In case of female candidates also the varsity offers certain relaxation such as in colleges like PGDAV there is 1 per cent reservation for female candidates. While as far as Kashmiri migrants are concerned, children or widow of war-veterans, army wards etc also get several relaxation in DU admissions.

Therefore, those who haven’t yet applied for the aforementioned reservations are required to do so at the earliest. It should be noted that those students who missed the deadline for EWS reservation have another opportunity to do the needful as the application window is open for only those students who could not seek admission or had to cancel it on grounds of incomplete application.

