Delhi University School of Open Learning, DU SOL has begun its admission process for the year 2020. The application forms for the same have been released on their official website, sol.du.ac.in. The candidates willing to apply for undergraduate admissions 2020 can visit the official website. The last day for applying hasn’t been notified yet.

The university has also started releasing the DU SOL result 2020 for assignment based evaluation programmes. The university offers seats in five UG programmes: B.Com Hons, BA English Hons, B.Com, BA Political Science Hons. and BA Programme and five PG programmes, MA Hindi, MA Sanskrit, MA Political Science, MA History and M.Com.

DU SOL Admission 2020: Follow the steps as below to apply

Candidates must visit the official website of sol.du.ac.in or click here Candidates need to keep their login credentials ready and documents Candidates are required to register themselves on the portal Fill in the complete form as per courses Submit the required documents Pay the final application fee.Without successful payment, your application won’t be accepted Submit the form Candidates are required to save it for future references.

Candidates are requested to check their admission status at DU SOL student login after the registration process is completed. The application fee of DU SOL for UG programme is INR 500 for unreserved and OBC categories and INR 250 for SC, ST and PwD categories.