Delhi University has declared the DU SOL result for BA and B.Com programs. Candidates can now check the results on the official website of DU SOL, sol.du.ac.in.

Delhi University has released the DU SOL result 2019 for BA and B.Com courses. According to media reports, the DUSOL results are available on the official website and students who participated in the BA and BCom exams can now check their results on the official website, sol.du.ac.in. However, some students are having tough times while checking the results. The official website was not responding for a while. To get the regular updates students should regularly visit the website and if bookmark it. However, the administrators are working on to fix the website issue and all the candidates have been advised to keep calm as they will soon be able to check their results on online mode easily.

Steps to check DU SOL results 2019:

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website of DU SOL, sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the mark sheet page

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to anew age

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter their Exam SOL roll number and exam roll number

Step 5: Candidates will have to select their course and the year for the drop-down menu

Step 6: Candidates need to select the part in which they have participated in the examination

Step 7: Candidates will have to click on the Show button to check their DU SOL Result 2019

Step 8: The DU SOL Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 9: Candidates will have to download a PDF softcopy and take a print out for future reference.

The School of Open Learning (SOL) has been established as a constituent college under the University of Delhi (DU) in 1962 and is one of the top colleges in the field of distance in India. The college is one of the largest institutions with more than 500,000 students. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Arts/Humanities and Commerce streams.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App