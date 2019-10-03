Delhi University has announced the DU SOL result 2019 for BA and B.Com courses. Students will have to visit the official website of DU SOL to check the result, sol.du.ac.in.

Delhi University has released the DU SOL result 2019 for BA and B.Com programs. According to the officials, the DU SOL results are available on the online website of DU SOL, sol.du.ac.in. Students who participated in the BA and B.Com courses examination can now check their result on the official website of DU SOL, sol.du.ac.in.

However, a few complaints have come about some issues on the official website. The official website of DU SOL was not responding and candidates were facing trouble to check their results. The administrators of the website are currently working on fixing the website and students are advised to keep calm. Every student will be able to check their result very soon. Candidates can bookmark the website page and should visit the page regularly to get updates of the DU SOL exams for BA and BCom courses.

How to check DU SOL result 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will need to visit the official website of DU SOL, sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to click on the mark sheet page

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Students need to enter their Exam SOL roll number and exam roll number

Step 5: Students will have to choose their course and the year for the drop-down menu

Step 6: Students will have to choose the part in which they have appeared in the exam

Step 7: Students need to click on the show button to check the DU SOL results 2019

Step 8: The DU SOL results 2019 will be displayed on the screen of the students

Step 9: Students need to download a PDF file and keep a print out for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App