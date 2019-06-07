The University of Delhi has its online registration underway, and soon it will be beginning with the admission process as well. This year the university has revamped eligibility criteria for various courses which might make it difficult for DU aspirants to have an easy admission inroad.

The University of Delhi will be beginning its entrance test from June 30 onwards for admission to various courses. DU currently has its registration process underway and soon it will be beginning its admission process as well. The entrance exam for DU’s postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD programmes and nine undergraduates courses will begin on June 30 and same has been confirmed by university officials as well.

The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be from June 30, 2019, to July 6, 2019. The entrance dates for the respective courses will be declared later in the day. Admission to courses will be done on the basis of the results of these examinations and class XII board examination. Students seeking admission in the undergraduate courses should know that the university will be conducting entrance for 9 courses.

Meanwhile, with the new academic year, it seems the DU aspirants will have tough going when it comes to seeking admission in the college of their choice. For Science hopefuls, the university has revamped the eligibility criteria including an increase in the overall percentage score, therefore, mandating subjects like English, Physics, Chemistry and Maths compulsory for some of the science courses. Those students who have an aggregate below 60% will find it difficult to get admission in the college of their choice or in any DU-affiliated college for that matter.

Those applying to BSc (Hons) in Mathematics will have to secure an overall percentage of 60% or more in Mathematics, which until last year was 50% and an aggregate of 45% was required in the qualifying examination. While this year, the required aggregate has been increased from 55% to 60% for commonly applied courses such as BSc(Hons) in Chemistry, Physics.

The overall percentage till last year for getting into courses such as Physics, Maths, Chemistry etc. was 55% and 50% in one compulsory language. However, this year 50% score is mandatory in the English language.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App