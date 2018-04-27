Delhi University has today announced that the 2018-19 academic online admission forms will have some new added features. A pre-orientation programme has also been arranged by the university, which will be start from tomorrow at 10AM in Conference Centre near Gate Number 4 of North Campus.

NEW DELHI: In a latest announcement made by the Delhi University (DU) today, it has been learned that the 2018-19 academic online admission forms will have some new added features which would included providing a single portal for applications for both merit based and entrance based entry into the undergraduate courses under the University. Reports say that the university is going to organize a two-day pre-admission orientation programme.

Moreover, the orientation is going to start tomorrow, April 28 to teach instruct the students and parents about the new features on the online admission forms. The orientation programme will be held in Conference Centre near Gate Number 4 of North Campus at 10AM. Also, while filling up the admission form, students will not have to fill up the Class 12 marks anymore, the reason is because automatic capturing of Class 12 marks scored by a CBSE student has been facilitated and once the student enters their registration number, it gets entered automatically.

Delhi University Registrar Tarun Das stated, “The main objective of the two-day programme is to familiarise aspirants about the online registration process and admissions in the undergraduate course during 2018-19, particularly in the context of some new features added in the application form this year.” Earlier, there was an option where only one best certificate for sports category students was to be uploaded, which has now been increased to three. Apart from these changes, another addition is that five-year integrated journalism course has been introduced as a new course to the portal.

