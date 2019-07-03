DU UG Admissions 2019: The colleges under the University of Delhi has released the 2nd cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate programs on their official websites. Students can check the second cut off list also on the university’s official website – du.ac.in. Students who have applied for the admissions to undergraduate programs in the colleges affiliated to the Delhi University are advised to check the instructions to download the cut off list given below.
According to the schedule released by Delhi University, students will be able to access the second cutoff list for UG admissions 2019 on the official website from tomorrow July 4, 2019. The Keshav Mahavidyalaya, also called KMV or Keshav College, has released its 2nd Cut-off List for Admissions under the Delhi Univerity. The college is situated in West Delhi Campus at Pitampura.
How to check the 2nd Cut off list on DU official website?
- Visit the official website of Delhi University – du.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the Undergraduate Admissions link
- On clicking, the students will be directed to a new window
- Here, click on the 2nd Cut Off list 2019 option
- The list of colleges with their cut off will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download the cut off list and take a print out for reference