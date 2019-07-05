DU UG Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi or Delhi University had released the 2nd Cut off list on July 3rd, however, colleges saw heavy foot-fall. The DU has revised the 2nd Cut-off List at du.ac.in. Students can check the list here.

DU UG Admissions 2019: Delhi University has released the 2nd Cut off list for admissions to the various undergraduate or UG programmes through the official website du.ac.in on July 3, 2019. However, several colleges under the varsity have revised its cut off list. Colleges including St Stephen’s College, Indraprastha College, Lakshmibai College, Ramanujan College and SP Mukherjee College has released a new list of 2nd Cut off for admissions to the courses.

The 2nd Cut ff list is now available on the official website of Delhi University. However, students applying to St Stephen’s College will have to visit the official website of the same to avail the DU 2nd Cut Off list 2019 i.e. on ststephens.edu. Meanwhile, Stephen’s college has issued a notice stating that a fresh cut-off has been released for the Christian ST (CST) category for all programmes to ensure better representation. Students can follow the steps to check the DU 2nd Cut Off list given below.

How to download the DU 2nd Cut Off List 2019?

Visit the official website of Delhi University – du.ac.in

On the homepage, under the Second Cut-off 2019 option click on the relevant stream

On clicking, the list containing the name of colleges and cut off marks of the programmes will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and check the cut off marks

Take a print out of the same for reference

