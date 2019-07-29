DU UG Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi will conduct a special drive on July 29 and 30 for different categories of applicants for those candidates those who faced difficulty in DU admission 2019. The University has announced that it will release two additional cut-off lists for merit-based undergraduate programs.

DU UG Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi will release two additional cut-off lists for merit-based undergraduate programs. The University has announced that it would declare the sixth cut off list on August 1 and depending on the availability of seats, a seventh list will be released.

According to the schedule announced by DU, the special drive for helping the reserved category candidates will be held on July 29 and 30. The admission process was completed on July 23, 2019, for those candidates who had qualified for the admission until the fifth cutoff.

Its a good news for the candidates those who have been not allotted any college or those who have canceled their admission and are awaiting the upcoming cutoffs can visit the official website to check the schedule.

Candidates must note that once the 6th cut-off list is released on August 1, 2019, the document verification and admission approval process will start from the same day and will be finished on August 3.

More than 63,000 admissions have been done for merit-based undergraduate courses. All those candidates belonging to reserved categories ie. Scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, economically weaker sections, persons with disabilities and Kashmiri migrants, who inadvertently missed to apply in respective categories, can now do so by requesting the change, if any, in their categories.

Candidates those who are waiting for DU cut off lists 2019 can visit the official website of DU to get the detailed list of the cut-off percentage of all the colleges affiliated with the Delhi University.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App