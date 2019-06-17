DU Admissions 2019: The registration process for UG, PG and M.Phil courses have been re-opened by the University of Delhi on du.ac.in. Candidates who are interested in getting admitted to the varsity are advised to check the new eligibility criteria which ios likely to be announced today.

DU Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi has reopened the registration process for Undergraduate or UG, Postgraduate or PG, and Master of Philosophy or M.Phil courses through its official website – du.ac.in. According to reports, the varsity is also likely going to release the details on new eligibility criteria today on its official website.

All those who are interested to pursue any of the above-mentioned courses under DU are advised to register themselves for the relevant courses before the closure of the process online and also keep an eye on the official website for further details regarding the DU Admissions 2019.

According to reports, the DU Undergraduate Admissions 2019 process is underway and the online application process had opened on May 30, 2019. The Delhi University admissions for the UG, PG and M.Phil courses will remain active till June 22, 2019. All the interested students must submit their applications before the last date through the official website of DU.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App