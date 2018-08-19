Delhi University UG SOL admission 2018: The University of Delhi has invited applications for various undergraduate courses on its official website. Interested candidates who wants to apply for a particular course can log in to sol.du.ac.in for details.

Delhi University UG SOL admission 2018: Applications for admission to various undergraduate courses have been invited from eligible candidates by the School of Open Learning (SOL) under University of Delhi through its official website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the available courses can check the official website for further details and log in to sol.du.ac.in.

The admission process for undergraduate courses was opened online from August 10, 2018. According to reports, the last date for receiving the application forms without late fee (online/ offline) is August 31. Reports also say that Indian citizens working abroad and their dependents are also eligible to apply for the courses while foreigners residing in India can also apply.

ALSO READ: IGNOU Admission 2018 July Session: Last date for applications extended till August 31, 2018

Steps to apply for DU Undergraduate SOL courses for 2018-19 academic year admission online:

Log in to the official website of DU SOL, sol.du.ac.in Search for the link that reads, ‘ New User’ and click register Fill in all the requisite details and save the page Login details will then be sent to your registered email-id and mobile number Log in with the information and fill the application details Enter the relevant documents and save the same and verify Make application fee payment and download the receipt and ID card

To go to the official website of Delhi University, click on this link: https://sol.du.ac.in/welcome/english.php

ALSO READ: Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2018: Application invited for various teaching and non-teaching posts @ kvsangathan.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More