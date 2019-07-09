The answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 has been issued by the Delhi University. All the candidates can download the same by visiting du.ac.in and ntaexam.cbtexam.in.

DUET 2019 Answer Key Out: Know how to file objection, next steps

The Delhi University has issued the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019. The answer key for the same has been issued on the official website of the Delhi University and the National Testing Agency (NTA). The National Testing Agency (NTA) organised the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 examination between July 3 to July 6, 2019. All the candidates who appeared in the examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website of the Delhi University or the National Testing Agency (NTA), du.ac.in and ntaexam.cbtexam.in. The answer key for the remaining Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 exams will be released on July 11, 2019.

Steps to download the DUET 2019 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Delhi University or the National Testing Agency (NTA), du.ac.in and ntaexam.cbtexam.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying DUET answer key 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the DUET Answer Key.

Step 8: Take a print out of the answer key and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

If the candidates are not happy with the answers mentioned in the answer key released by the official DUET 2019 answer key then they can raise an objection to the DUET 2019 answer key via online mode only.

What next:

After the release of the answer key for the DUET 2019, all the candidates are required to raise their objections against any questions with proof within a tenure of 48 hours of the announcement via the objection tracker that has been issued by the agency.

As per the previous notification issued by the Delhi University admission portal, all the objections raised by the candidates would be considered by the respective departments and a final answer key will be prepared and displayed between July 12 to July 20, 2019.

