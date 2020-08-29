The admit cards for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website-ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.

The DUET, for admission into UG. PG, M.Phil, Ph.D., will be held in the month of September. The exams will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). The admit cards will not be sent by post.

Steps to download DUET admit cards:

Step 1. Visit the official website-ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.

Step 2. In the newly opened page, enter form no

Step 3. Enter date of birth.

Step 4. Click on Login.

Step 5. Admit cards will be displayed on screen.

Step 6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

In a statement, the NTA said, “In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on following numbers 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in,”

This comes after the Supreme Court, on Friday, rejected the demand for University final year exams to be scrapped in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court said that the examinations will be held by September 30 as directed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Justice Ashok Bhushan, leading a three judge panel, announced the verdict.

Many petitions were filed against the UGC in order to prevent the exams from being conducted. The court’s decision now means that the state government’s cannot decide to not conduct the exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Neither can a state governments promote a student without the permission of the UGC.

However, the states facing challenges in conducting examinations can submit an application to the UGC to postpone the examinations.

